Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

