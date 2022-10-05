Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 7,833 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 656.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

