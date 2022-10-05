Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,280 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,041 shares of company stock worth $3,735,384. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.