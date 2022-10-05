Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of TRV opened at $161.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

