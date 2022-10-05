Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.