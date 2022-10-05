Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 4.3 %

BK stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 843,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,184,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

