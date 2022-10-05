Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bank7 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

