Bankroll Vault Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $196,557.68 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $196,557.68 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,903.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00270370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00137571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00724318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.93 or 0.00602368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00244453 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

