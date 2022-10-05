Barclays Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $115.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.
Allegion Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Allegion stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. Allegion has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $137.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
