Barclays Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $115.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. Allegion has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $137.64.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

