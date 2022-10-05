Barclays Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $55.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

