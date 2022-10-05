Barclays Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $228.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $235.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Shares of LII stock opened at $237.28 on Monday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $334.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.69. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lennox International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $19,570,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

