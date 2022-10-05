Barclays Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $228.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $235.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.
LII has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.20.
Lennox International Stock Performance
Shares of LII stock opened at $237.28 on Monday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $334.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.69. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lennox International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $19,570,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
