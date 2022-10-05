Barclays Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 8,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,775 ($93.95).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,954 ($71.94) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a market cap of £42.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,400.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,455.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,252.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

