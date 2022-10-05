Barclays Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $80.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $78.25 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

