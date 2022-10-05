Barclays Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $172.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

NYSE:ITW opened at $193.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

