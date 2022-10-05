Barclays Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $12.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 157.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

