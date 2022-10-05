Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.95 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $454.80 million and $40.95 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,187,845 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

