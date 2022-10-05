BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.75 Million

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $82,772.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

