Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Price Target Raised to CHF 87 at HC Wainwright

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of BPMUF stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $41.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
