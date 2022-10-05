Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Price Target Raised to CHF 87 at HC Wainwright

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

