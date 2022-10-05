Bata (BTA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49,382.93

Bata (BTA) traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $49,382.93 and $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00269931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001262 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016771 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003699 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

