Beacon (BECN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.20 Million

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.20 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00143617 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,610,704 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

