Beacon (BECN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.20 Million

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.20 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00143617 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,610,704 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
