Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on BECN. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

BECN opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

