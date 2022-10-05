Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,371,664,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $222.61 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

