Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $222.61 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

