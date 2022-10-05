Bee Token (BGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Bee Token (BGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Bee Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Bee Token coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $55,078.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token’s launch date was February 9th, 2022. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins. The official website for Bee Token is beeco.io. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “An one-stop-shop e-commerce built on blockchain for a better cross-geography shopping experience. Users can Buy and pay in e-voucher for many branded products, Create customizable e-vouchers to give someone special in NFT, Trade NFT cards on the marketplace.”

