Beldex Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $7,252.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018672 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

