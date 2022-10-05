Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Belite Bio Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Belite Bio

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

