Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Hits $59.80 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002972 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.80 million and $6.63 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

