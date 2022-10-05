Bend DAO Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $83.80 million and $354,538.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Bend DAO (BEND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bend DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 382,458,902 in circulation. The last known price of Bend DAO is 0.00775762 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $341,856.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benddao.xyz/.”

