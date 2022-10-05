Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,606 ($19.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,356.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,689.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,785.91. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 585.25 ($7.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

