Bernzott Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

