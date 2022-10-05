Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bezoge Earth has a market cap of $27.49 million and $334,512.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezoge Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Profile

Bezoge Earth’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s total supply is 43,474,083,708,386,200 coins. Bezoge Earth’s official website is bezoge.com. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

