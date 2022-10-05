Big Digital Shares (BDS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $251.00

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Big Digital Shares has a total market cap of $16,573.98 and $251.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Big Digital Shares Profile
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
