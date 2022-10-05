BillionHappiness (BHC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $125,857.00

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for approximately $25.10 or 0.00128485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BillionHappiness alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness launched on November 26th, 2020. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.finance. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

According to CryptoCompare, “Billion Happiness is a blockchain community-based project for Defi, Yield Farming, Staking and NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BillionHappiness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BillionHappiness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.