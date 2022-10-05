Bincentive (BCNT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.16 Million

Bincentive (BCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Bincentive has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bincentive has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bincentive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bincentive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bincentive Profile

Bincentive’s launch date was October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bincentive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bincentive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bincentive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bincentive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.