Birdchain Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $231,581.82 and $28,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain’s genesis date was October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing.The official Birdchain ticker is “BIRD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

