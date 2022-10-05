Bitball Treasure Hits Market Capitalization of $7.59 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $113.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $16.86 or 0.00083697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise.”

