bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $2.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 20,723,205 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.