Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,854,190 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

