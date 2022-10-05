Bitcoin Asset (BTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,429.00

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Bitcoin Asset has a total market capitalization of $730,065.22 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00270370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001258 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016622 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003723 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.