Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,736.00

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Bam has traded 60% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Bam coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Bam has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $18,736.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Bitcoin Bam Coin Profile
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Bam
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Bam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Bam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.