Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014253 BTC.
- TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Bitcoin Confidential
Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
