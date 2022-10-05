Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $49.28 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.28 or 0.00245506 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $945.62 million and $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00610077 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00047014 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005507 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,188,670 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is nchain.com/en. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
