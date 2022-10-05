BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $209,313.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 11,493,530 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

