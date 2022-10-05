BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.0743 on Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $437,242.50 and approximately $58.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00085387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007726 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,095,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,958 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

