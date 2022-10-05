BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.26 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $54.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO was first traded on June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 2,619,475,448 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

