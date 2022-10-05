Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki Sells 301,405 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$421,239.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,397,038 shares in the company, valued at C$11,735,582.75.

Emiliano Joel Grodzki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$554,191.34.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Bitfarms stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.81.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

