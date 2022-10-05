BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.96 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $57.96 million and approximately $175,013.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00015972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 3.22050175 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

