BitShares Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $31.59 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007062 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009956 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012250 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,553,100 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

