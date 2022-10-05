BitSong Price Reaches $0.0269 (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One BitSong coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitSong has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. BitSong has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $10,557.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitSong Coin Profile

BitSong’s launch date was February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 134,855,267 coins and its circulating supply is 79,289,197 coins. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitSong is bitsong.io.

BitSong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSong using one of the exchanges listed above.

