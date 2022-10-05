BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

BKTI stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. BK Technologies has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

BK Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

